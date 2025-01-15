A member of the Casa del Popolo, La Sotterenea and La Sala Rossa venue family, Toscadura opened in early 2025. Located in the Spanish Social Club on St-Laurent, this 300-person capacity venue previously operated as El Salon.

With a similar interior size to La Sala Rossa, Toscadura is an accessible, ground-floor space that welcomes both local and international musicians alike. The venue's programming is organized by Chris Vargas, who has booked shows for La Sala Rossa in the past.

One of the many acts gracing Toscadura's new stage includes Eliza Niemi, Advance Base and Baths. In addition to live music, the venue also hosts DJ nights and themed events.