Théâtre Fairmount
5240 Avenue du Parc, Montreal QC
In an unassuming brick building, up a flight of stairs above a Park Avenue Supermarché, lies Théâtre Fairmount, the newest inhabitants of a space loaded with musical history. Over the years, the venue has been occupied by the bars Cabaret Mile-End and Kola Note, and the stage has hosted Oasis, Rufus Wainwright, the Go-Betweens and Ben Harper. “Le Fairmount,” as many call it, made its debut in 2015.
If you haven’t visited the newest iteration of the venue, here’s what you’ll find: ’70s-style wooden walls, a new dance floor (replacing the carpeting and rubber floors of old), and a higher ceiling that gives the venue a concert hall feel. The stage is low, thrusting out into the audience, and a state of the art sound system projects the bands to every corner of the 500-capacity space. There are two bars — one in the back and one on the side — with a standard assortment of drinks on offer. The space is usually crowded, noisy and boisterous, especially on show nights.
The Théâtre Fairmount books an eclectic mix of performers that has included Perfume Genius, Mykki Blanco, EL VY, Bob Moses, Destroyer, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Clark. No matter who’s on deck, you’ll have a nice rowdy time in the Mile End District at Le Fairmount.