Theatre Ste-Catherine has been an independent theatre since 2004, and its small, intimate atmosphere and capacity of 100 people has attracted fans of the arts for over 20 years. Well known for its diverse programming, the theatre regularly runs movie screenings, comedy shows, live music, improv nights and more. The theatre is home to Le Nouveau International, a non-profit organization that puts on the Montreal Independent Comedy Festival and weekly improv evenings.

During the day, the venue also has a cafe and bar that has operated since 2014, transforming its seats into work tables to welcome patrons.

The venue has hosted acts for the Just for Laughs and Zoofest festivals. Upcoming events at Ste-Catherine include KINGH509 and Nish Kumar.