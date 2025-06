Aesthetically inspired by the Neo-Baroque stylings of Paris’s Palais Garnier, the 1165-capacity Rialto Theatre blends old and new with its plush red and gold interior and a calendar full of edgy and modern musical acts. The grand stage at the Rialto has featured performances by Angel Olsen Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra and Colin Stetson Built in the 1920s, the Rialto has managed to hold onto its old-school charm amidst a sea of venues succumbing to corporate rebranding and sterilization. In a tribute to the history of the venue (which at various points was a movie palace and a steakhouse), Montreal’s Leif Vollebekk shot the video for “Twin Solitude” on the rooftop of the Rialto at sunset. As a performing arts centre, the theatre often features community and youth acts on their stage, as well as local tribute bands, flamenco performances and burlesque shows.The theatre’s basement, the adorably-titled Piccolo Rialto, functions as a venue itself, with a capacity of 400. Past performers include Think About Life Carla Bozulich and Kai