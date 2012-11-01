Place des Arts performing centre is one of the largest cultural and artistic complexes in Canada. The centre was inaugurated in 1963, born from a desire to have a concert hall that corresponded to the aspirations of its rapidly growing city, Montreal. The centre was the initiative of Jean Drapeau, the mayor of Montreal at the time, and the Centre Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier corporation.

Currently, Place des Arts is home to the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, the Montreal Opera, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens and the Compagnie Jean-Duceppe. The centre has six performance halls, which include Maison Symphonique, Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Théâtre Maisonneuve, Théâtre Jean-Duceppe, Studio-théâtre and the Cinquième salle. The capacity of these halls ranges from 128 to 3,000 seats, which has allowed Places des Arts to host theatre, film, and ceremonial presentations, live music, dance performances, stand-up comedy acts and festivals such as Francofolies and the Montreal International Jazz Festival. Recent live music bookings at Places des Arts include Hiatus Kaiyote, Choir! Choir! Choir!, Melody Gardot, Coeur de pirate, Blue Rodeo and Laura Jane Grace.

Place des Arts' impact on Montreal extends beyond just its live events. The centre also hosts L'Art en soi program, which offers cultural and educational activities that introduce people of all ages and backgrounds to live art in the company of professional artists.