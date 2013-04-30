L'Olympia was built in 1925 and is a landmark of Montreal's cultural and architectural heritage. It is also one of Montreal's most accessible venues with its central location on Sainte-Catherine Street.

L'Olympia originally opened as Amherst Theatre, designed in the style of the Spanish Renaissance by architects C. D. Goodman and C. Howard Crane. It showed films to its French-speaking patrons before becoming an English double-run house until the 1940s, after which it returned to French.

As a live music venue, L'Olympia can fit over 2,400 people in a single event, and has hosted both local and international acts. Notable performances at the theatre include Tori Amos, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys and Pet Shop Boys.