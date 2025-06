Le Belmont has been operating in Montreal since 1985, and is well known for its diverse scene and lineup of both local and international DJs and performers. The club offers two rooms and three bars, and easily transitions from a dance club to a concert hall. Its small, intimate atmosphere has made it a mainstay in Montreal's nightlife

Recent acts that have performed at Belmont include Wunderhorse, Skyzoo, billy woods and SonReal.