Located in the basement of La Sala Rossa, La Sotterenea is a performance and event venue that can host up to 220 people during a single event. Equipped with a powerful sound system, Sotterenea is known for hosting emerging musicians and local bands.

Prior performances at La Sotterenea include Sorcha Richardson, Rickhaw Billie's Burger Patrol, Bonnie Trash and Kaïa Kater.