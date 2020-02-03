Centre Bell, or Bell Centre, was inaugurated in 1996 and is home to the Montreal Canadiens Hockey Club. While being a huge sports hub, the venue is also a popular location for live music and family entertainment. It is the largest hockey arena in North America and has three restaurants, concessions, underground parking levels, private boxes and media areas to cater to its patrons. The centre has undergone multiple renovations to expand its capacity, and can now fit 21,000 seats for hockey games, as well as 15,000 seats for major concerts.

The venue's capacity has attracted international superstars over the years, including Tyler, The Creator, Shakira, Bruce Springsteen, Iron Maiden, Olivia Rodrigo and Missy Elliott.

Centre Bell is a downtown landmark in Montreal, and its convenient distance from the metro makes it an easy venue to access through public transit.