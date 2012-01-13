Casa del Popolo
4873 Boulevard St-Laurent, Montreal QC
Casa del Popolo (“The House of the People”) was established in 2000 and operates as a family-run café, music venue, resto-bar and art gallery. It packs a lot into its small space: there's the main café/bar room at the front; a small venue room in the back; a beautiful tree-filled back patio; and a boutique hotel, the Pensione Popolo, located on the building's upper floors — guests are given a free pass to any shows at Casa del Popolo during their stay.
With a capacity of 55, the Casa del Popolo venue space serves as an intimate spot to be introduced to new favourites. Artists that have performed at Casa include Helena Deland, Cindy Lee, New Fries, Ought’s Tim Darcy, She-Devils, Tess Roby and Braids.
The venue is owned and operated by printmaker Kiva Stimac and Godspeed You! Black Emperor founding member Mauro Pezzente, who also run nearby sister venues La Sala Rossa and La Vitrola. Casa del Popolo has been a primary venue for Stimac and Pezzente's festivals, Suoni Per Il Popolo and Lux Magna, along with hosting plenty of shows at local fests Pop Montreal and M for Montreal.
Monthly events at Casa include a spoken word night on the third Sunday of every month, as well as Monday DJ nights and Tuesday rock'n'roll DJ nights (both free). The entire venue is located on ground level, with ramps on both the venue and bar-front entrances for accessibility. Washrooms are gender neutral, and one is wheelchair accessible.