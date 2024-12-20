Cabaret Foufounes Electriques

Since its opening in 1983, Cabaret Fouf, Foufounes Electriques, or simply "Foufs" by the locals, has become an institution of Quebec's underground music culture. Foufs is known for its multiple levels, two concert spaces and dance floor. Having undergone numerous renovations and expansions over the years, the venue can host up to 615 people in a single event.

Foufs has attracted fans of Montreal's underground scene and in its many years of operation, booked international acts such as the Smashing Pumpkins, Nirvana, Primus and Nine Inch Nails. Recent performances at the venue include Dehd, the Beths, Cindy Lee and Fefe Dobson.

Located in downtown Montreal, Foufs is easily accessible by public transit via metro and bus. You can also visit the venue in The Sims.