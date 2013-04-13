London Music Hall / Rum Runners
176 Dundas St, London ON
In 2006, the building that once housed the first Zellers in Canada was filled by something much more exciting. A musical haven since it was established, the London Music Hall — located on one of downtown London's busiest corners — has been a regular Southern Ontario stop for many international touring acts, including St. Vincent, Skrillex, Snoop Dogg and Future Islands. The 2000-person industrial space features five bars, three private boxes and a skyview patio. The venue hosts events nearly every night of the week, many of which are all-ages, and its main room is fully accessible.
A common destination for Canadian touring acts of all genres, London Music Hall has presented acts like Arkells, The Weeknd, Mother Mother and Dan Mangan in recent years. Its back room venue, the 350-capacity Rum Runners, has featured independent artists such as Tokyo Police Club, Jessie Reyez, Born Ruffians and former Londonite Shad, as well as local favourites like Ivory Hours and Texas King.
London Music Hall is an integral venue for several community oriented events, including the annual Forest City London Music Awards. Taking pride in its high production value, the Hall has also expanded to putting on block and tent parties around the venue, which have featured artists like Deadmau5 and Calvin Harris.