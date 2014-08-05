Maxwell’s Concerts and Events
35 University Avenue East, Waterloo ON
There are several reasons that Paul Maxwell won the young entrepreneur award from Kitchener-Waterloo’s Chamber of Commerce shortly after his concert venue opened its doors. Maxwell’s, which has received numerous accolades since it was founded in 2008, is the region’s most versatile venue, alternately presenting intimate, seated shows featuring singer-songwriters like Rose Cousins and Craig Cardiff to explosive, 700-attendee blowouts with acts ranging from '80s glam icons Steel Panther to progressive metal mainstays Protest the Hero. Since sandwiching itself between Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Waterloo after the venue relocated in 2013, the chameleonic venue is able to present larger bands in demand throughout southern Ontario while also providing a logical space for local musicians and indie groups.
Maxwell’s has showcased several impressive Canadian acts in recent years, including Broken Social Scene, Sloan, Tokyo Police Club, Dan Mangan, Matthew Good and Classified. This venue has also worked with Kitchener–Waterloo’s Koi Music Festival to present artists like Cancer Bats and Silverstein.
The venue has ample parking and is fully wheelchair accessible.