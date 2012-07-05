(Closed) Club Absinthe
38 King William St, Hamilton ON
Of all of the bars and clubs to choose from in Hamilton, Club Absinthe is possibly the most recognizable name. Popularized by its legendary Motown Wednesdays, this Hamilton joint has various monthly programming to celebrate all the best tunes from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s. Keeping up with tradition, this club - which dubs itself “the alternative to everything” - never charges cover for Motown nights, which keeps it the popular choice for a weeknight out.
Previously making its home on the main strip of Hamilton’s King Street, Club Absinthe moved locations in 2012 and set up shop on King William Street at a bigger venue to accommodate the large crowds that Motown Wednesdays were drawing. Now Club Absinthe provides two energetic floors centred around live music acts. Bands that have performed at the club in recent years include Dwayne Gretzky, Swollen Members and Seaway.
Absinthe also has a full menu and food can be ordered at the bar during all of its events.