Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
6101 University Avenue, Halifax NS
Located in the south end of Halifax within the Dalhousie Arts Centre on the university campus, the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium is a mid-sized live music and performance venue for an eclectic mix of artists and shows. The Cohn (named after the woman who largely funded the project) opened in 1971 to fill the gap of performance spaces in the city, and in the 46 years since has helped attract artists to Halifax and bring growth to the arts community.
Home to Symphony Nova Scotia, the Rebecca Cohn has also played host to such renowned acts as Gord Downie, Rich Aucoin, Dan Mangan, Mavis Staples, Feist, Basia Bulat, Leonard Cohen and Sarah Harmer. Big-name touring comedians like John Mulaney and Billy Connolly have also played the Cohn; ballet performances, CBC radio shows, orchestras, and musical theatre round out the auditorium’s full calendar.
The building’s décor is an aesthetic holdover from the 1970s, with lots of carpet, purple seats and wood paneling. Enjoy this blast from the past while having a drink at the bar in the lobby before the show (no refreshments are permitted in the auditorium). The sound within the theatre, however, is fully modernized and praised for its ability to reach all 1023 seats (two levels with 805 orchestra seats and 218 balcony seats). The building and its washrooms are wheelchair-accessible with a ramp, and the auditorium has a special section for individuals with restricted mobility; listening aids are also available free of charge.