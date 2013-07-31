Peter Clark Hall
150 Research Ln, Guelph, ON
If you’re a resident of Guelph, you could be forgiven for never having heard of Peter Clark Hall. Located on the University of Guelph campus, even many of the students are unaware that, beneath its obscure location and demure appearance, the conference room that resides in the basement of the University Centre has substantial pedigree of musical history.
Sure, it’s true that Peter Clark Hall often serves as a mild-mannered “events room” for school clubs, conferences, or other gatherings. But Peter Clark Hall is also one of the primary hosts of Guelph’s winter music festival, Hillside Inside (which is referred to by its organizers as the “urban, edgy cousin” of the Hillside Festival that takes place in the summer). So over the years, this humble little venue has hosted the likes of Glorious Sons, Terra Lightfoot, July Talk, and Strumbellas. And it’s not just Hillside Inside that brings these kinds of acts to Peter Clark Hall. Acts such as Lights, Said the Whale, Tokyo Police Club, Tegan and Sara, Mother Mother, and Arkells have made stops at PCH for no other apparent reason than to give some post-secondary students a fun reprieve from their studies.
That being said however, you don’t have to be a student to see a show at Peter Clark Hall - all shows, including those that are part of the Hillside Inside lineup, are open to all.