The eBar
37 Quebec St, Guelph ON
Consistently presenting shows since 1988, the eBar is located within one of Guelph’s longest-standing and most innovative artistic spaces: the Bookshelf. Since it was established in the early 1970s, this downtown building has grown a second storey and now houses an eclectic bookstore, a popular cinema, a cafe, a bar and a restaurant under one roof. These diverse components ultimately share a common mission: to provide a space to gather, celebrate community and explore innovative art.
The eBar has brought an impressive roster of Canadian gems to Guelph since its opening, including Serena Ryder, Constantines, Sarah Harmer and the Weather Station. In recent years, the eBar has worked closely with Kazoo! Festival to present performers during the festival and throughout the year, including Weaves, the Elwins, Partner, Christine Fellows, Caribou and Snotty Nose Rez Kids.
In addition to concerts, the eBar hosts all sorts of recurring events. including burlesque shows and queer dance party FIERCE. Hip-hop DJ nights and comedy open mics also regularly bring out crowds of Guelphites. One-off events such as Latin dance fiestas, book launches and documentary screenings fill out the eBar’s event calendar on any given month.
Living up the the “bar” in its name, this venue offers a wide variety of craft beers, cocktails and feature wines. A rotating late night menu is also available for peckish visitors.