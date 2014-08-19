DSTRCT
10 Wyndham St N, Guelph ON
Since local promoter Nik Wever founded the venue in 2014, DSTRCT has strived to provide a wide range of musicians — from bands to singer-songwriters to DJs — with a great space to perform in the heart of Guelph.
Located directly above Mexican restaurant La Reina, DSTRCT takes up the upper floors of a late-19th century brick building on one of Guelph’s busiest intersections. While most of the live music and events are featured on the larger second floor, the more intimate DSTRCT Lounge on the third floor caters to smaller gatherings, DJ events and private parties.
DSTRCT's main floor has typically hosted heavier rock acts, with band like the Dirty Nil, the Sadies, Single Mothers, Greys, Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs, Slates and the Honest Heart Collective frequenting the stage over the years. However, performers across genres have put on memorable shows in this venue, including gospel (Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar), funk (The PepTides, Five Alarm Funk) and folk rock (The Wooden Sky).
In addition to presenting concerts, DSTRCT hosts an impressive variety of community events. Some of the most successful recurring events include a punk rock flea market (featuring local, handmade arts and crafts), OK Chorale (an impromptu community choir) and theme parties on major holidays.