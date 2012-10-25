Fredericton Playhouse
686 Queen St, Fredericton NB
Fredericton’s premier concert venue has been cultivating a thriving arts community in New Brunswick since it opened in 1964. It was built thanks to a generous donation from cultural benefactors Lord and Lady Beaverbrook, and today, the Fredericton Playhouse hosts acts from around the globe.
Diana Krall, Leonard Cohen, The Guess Who, Michael Bublé and Simon and Garfunkel are just some of the world-renowned performers to make an appearance at the Playhouse. With a capacity of just over 700, this Fredericton theatre provides an intimate experience with every act that visits the stage. The Playhouse has also hosted performances during the East Coast Music Awards, and many theatre productions, in recent years.
The theatre is currently owned and operated by the Fredericton Playhouse Inc., a non-profit organization that is committed to the upkeep of the Playhouse, providing the region with various arts and culture experiences, and supporting local artists.