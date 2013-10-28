Fredericton’s beloved arts and culture hub, the Charlotte Street Arts Centre has been presenting community-oriented events since 2005. This renovated red brick building—originally a school house built in 1884—houses a number of different art galleries, activity rooms, and an auditorium that houses various live events. In 2009, this arts space acquired Provincial Historic Site status. The venue is owned and operated by Fredericton Arts & Learning, Inc.—a non-profit organization committed to community and cultural development, maintenance of the building, and developing a sustainable audience for the arts.

Some of the acts that have visited the Charlotte Street Arts Centre include Port Cities , Donovan Woods , Cancer Bats and Motherhood Flourish Festival , Living Roots Festival, and the Fredericton Music Festival also hosts a number of their respective events at the arts centre.