Boyce Farmers Market
665 George Street, Fredericton NB
Since the late 1980s, Boyce Farmers Market has offered itself as a live music venue, and hosts some of Fredericton’s biggest shows. Throughout the years, the space has hosted acts including Les Hay Babies, Buck 65, Matthew Good, July Talk, A Tribe Called Red and Wintersleep. They also host holiday shows and themed dances that sell out quickly to party-ready Frederictonians. The high ceilings and cavernous space of the barn-like structure offer amazing acoustics for the musicians, so you’ll receive a full wave of sound no matter where you’re standing (capacity is 855 standing / 210 seated). The crowds are enthusiastic, especially up front, so prepare to be lightly jostled if the event is sold out.
Named one of Canada’s Top 10 Community Markets, Boyce Farmers Market is a hub of Fredericton community and a must-see for tourists with its endless food vendors and cheerful sidewalk buskers. The market was previously held at City Hall before the Boyce building opened in 1951; it’s named after the Englishman W.W. Boyce, who came to Fredericton in 1888, married a local woman and upon his death left money for a market house to be built.
The Market building is all one floor, with wheelchair-accessible entrances and two accessible bathrooms. The building is on George Street of Downtown Fredericton, reachable by bus and about a ten-minute walk from downtown hotels. There is a parking lot but spaces go fast, especially on weekends.