The Aviary
9314 111 Ave NW, Edmonton AB
Located in the heart of Edmonton’s music scene, the Aviary - which has been around since 2018 - was a labour of love for two brothers who wanted to bring an all-ages venue to the city. They set up shop in and up-and-coming neighbourhood to cultivate a thriving arts community in the area. The Aviary is meant to be a multi-purpose venue in which every person, of every age, can potentially listen to music of any genre.
The building that the Aviary calls home is packed with history, and has housed several different businesses over the years. Most recently a yoga studio, the building underwent expensive renovations before reopening as The Aviary.
Some of the acts that have played the Edmonton stage include Terra Lightfoot, Royal Canoe, and the Dears. Along with live music, the Aviary also hosts karaoke nights, art shows, theatre and pop-up food events. The venue’s capacity is around 140, making it an intimate setting for any live show.