Station on Jasper
10524 Jasper Ave, Edmonton AB
This Edmonton venue guarantees music every single day, along with local beers and fresh takes on classic pub foods. Station on Jasper opened mid-2018 following the closing of the Needle Vinyl Tavern, which previously occupied the space, following a series of sexual assault allegations against the previous owner. Rather than shying away from the venue’s past, Station on Jasper actively confronts the space’s history, continuously working towards providing a safe space for bother their customers and employees and advocating within the Edmonton music scene.
Station on Jasper has welcomed talent from all genres, including Yukon Blonde, the Zolas, Serena Ryder, Jenn Grant, and Fast Romantics. Sunday nights at the Station are always devoted to country music. Beyond offering music on stage, the venue has also partnered with the Sarah McLachlan School of Music to promote up-and-coming local talent and encourage people to learn and explore music.
As far as eating goes, the Station on Jasper offers a variety of pizzas, burgers, tacos and more, complete with vegan and vegetarian options. They’ve got tons of local craft beers, specialty cocktails and bar rail to choose from. They also host weekend brunches accompanied by live music.