Myer Horowitz Theatre
8900 114 St NW, Edmonton AB
Located in the University of Alberta Student’s Union building, Myer Horowitz Theatre is at the heart of this Edmonton campus. Used for student productions, comedy, film screenings, graduation ceremonies, and concerts alike. The theatre’s namesake comes from the longtime president of the University, Dr. Myer Horowitz, a renowned advocate for accessible early childcare services and recipient of nine honorary degrees over his lifetime.
With a capacity of 720 and comfortable theatre-style seating, Myer Horowitz Theatre has welcomed the likes of Stars, Hannah Georgas, the Darcys and Coeur de Pirate. The theatre is owned and operated by the University of Alberta Student’s Union. Their mandate is to provide different arts and culture experiences to both the campus and the general community. It has been hosting a wide variety of shows since it was opened in 1967.
Through contributions from students and the community, the University of Alberta Student’s Union is able to maintain and update the theatre to provide the best experience possible for its patrons. Myer Horowitz is fully wheelchair accessible and has a number of accessible seating options.