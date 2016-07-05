PEI Brewing Company
96 Kensington Road, Charlottetown PEI
In May 2012, the PEI Brewing Company opened its doors as a brewery and event space. While the venue mainly hosts weddings, fundraisers and reunions, they occasionally throw a few concerts onto their calendar: popular acts such as Hey Rosetta!, Big Wreck, July Talk, SonReal, Rich Aucoin, Paper Lions, Hannah Georgas, Matthew Good and Mo Kenney have all dropped by the Brewing Company for boisterous and fun shows. As of 2014, the space also acts as the Main Stage for the TD Jazz and Blues Festival.
Capacity for the airy, minimalist space of the brewery is 250 sitting, 500 standing. An atrium houses the main bar (with a mighty beer selection) and concert space, with wood-paneled pillars, massive chandeliers and high ceilings that allow the sound to reverberate through the simple, concrete-floored room.
The PEI Brewing Company is located outside of downtown Charlottetown and thus cannot be reached by public transit, but it’s easily reachable by taxi, and shuttles can be rented for large groups in and out of the city.