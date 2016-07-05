Charlottetown Beer Garden
190 Kent St, Charlottetown PEI
Once a bustling two-storey house on Hunter’s Corner home to several businesses over the years, Charlottetown’s Beer Garden sits on a historic plot of land. In 2007 the house completely burned down, but left the two adjacent buildings intact. Eight years later, Red Island Hospitality Group bought all three properties and built what is now an arts and cultural hub of PEI.
Since its launch, Charlottetown Beer Garden has cultivated a cozy nook for beer, wine, and music. The venue features a canopied and heated patio for outdoor live music, and an indoor nightclub for late night DJs and shows. Being Charlottetown’s only beer garden, it’s a popular spot for locals and musicians stopping by Canada’s East Coast.
This PEI stage has welcomed Scott Helman, Cancer Bats, Dear Rouge, and Madchild. The summer months find Charlottetown Beer Garden’s schedule packed to the brim with recurring weekly programming and touring bands. No matter the season, though, this venue promises to always offer up good food and live music in Charlottetown.