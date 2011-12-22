The Palace Theatre
219 8 Ave SW, Calgary, AB
Designated as a national historic site in 1996 for its history with film and radio in Canada, the Palace Theatre was built in 1921 by famous theatre architect Howard Crane and is one of three remaining examples of his work. The theatre was constructed during the golden age of movie houses and was also the site of the first public radio broadcast in Calgary, Alberta. The building was also where William “Bible Bill” Aberhart, who later became premier of Alberta, would broadcast his popular religious radio programs between 1925 and 1927.
The theatre has been a home over the years for people interested in film, vaudeville acts, orchestra performances, live music, seminars, symposiums and more. In 2007, the building became known as Flames Central, a 1200-person sports bar and entertainment venue. In 2017, the space took on the name Palace Theatre, honouring its culturally significant past.
Backed by the venue’s state-of-the-art cinema sound system, top-tier acts such as Suicidal Tendencies, Future Islands, Architects, GWAR, Bahamas, JoJo, Alvvays, Death From Above, Devin Townsend, Baroness, Propagandhi, Big Boi and Whitehorse have graced the stage at the Palace Theatre, and new shows are constantly being announced.
The Palace Theatre also hosts a special EDM concert series event called Electric Summer Nights. Artists like Brennan Heart, Dirty Phonics, Joel Fletcher, Arty, Keys N Krates, ill.Gates, Zomboy, Deorro and Drezo have all participated in the annual event held during the Calgary Stampede season. Electric Summer Nights has also hosted “Blackout” nights during the series with strict dress codes of black or dark clothing in order to create a gloomy rave atmosphere.