Trending
Oasis Appear to Be Teasing Something
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Wait a second — are Oasis teasing something?! The long-defunct group posted a short video on Instagram, showing what appears to be an aerial...
Ozzy Osbourne Says Black Sabbath Are "Unfinished," Would "Jump at the Chance" to Reunite with Bill Ward
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
Black Sabbath's farewell tour resulted in a nasty fallout with drummer Bill Ward, who left the reunion and got wrapped up in a war of words...
Watch Kyle MacLachlan Dance to Chappell Roan in a Hot Dog Suit
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Kyle MacLachlan's music taste is one with the girlies. While endlessly awaiting the new Lorde album, he's found a new favourite in Chappell...
Nicki Minaj Under Fire After Showing Up Several Hours Late to Toronto Concert (Again)
PUBLISHED May 1, 2024
Nicki Minaj continued to unravel her illustrious career in Toronto last night as concertgoers are attacking the rapper online for showing ...
Vancouver Scene Staple MY!GAY!HUSBAND! Retires with Final DJ Set
PUBLISHED Apr 4, 2024
Anyone who has been to a Vancouver club in the past couple of decades has probably danced to a MY!GAY!HUSBAND! DJ set at some point — but...
La Luz Announce 'News of the Universe,' Plot International Tour
PUBLISHED Mar 5, 2024
La Luz have announced they're making their Sub Pop debut with a new album titled 'News of the Universe, 'due May 24. They've also plotted a...
Shawn Desman Expands Tour into Western Canada
PUBLISHED Feb 13, 2024
Last year, Shawn Desman announced his first tour in many years after an acclaimed set at Drake's 2022 OVO Fest — and a conversation with...
We've Edited a Bunch of Album Covers with Disney's Public Domain 'Steamboat Willie' Mouse
PUBLISHED Jan 5, 2024
On New Year's Day, shortly after the stroke of midnight, the earliest version of Disney's Mickey Mouse from 1928 short Steamboat Willie ent...