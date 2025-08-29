Last Waltzon
TV Dog
Out By Lucy
Kingdom of Birds
The Get Alongs
Get Along Fest: August 29–30, 2025
Multiple Venues (Toronto)
Toronto, ON
Get Tickets
Doors open @ Aug 29, 2025, 8:00 PM
