Swedish pop artist Zara Larsson has been making a splash, with fan-shot footage of her recent impressive performances opening for Tate McRae circulating online. Ahead of the release of her new album Midnight Sun (out September 26 through Epic Records), Larsson has now announced a headlining run of North American tour dates for early next year, including a lone Canadian stop in Toronto.

"Performing is my number one passion in life and I have never had this many stops on a tour of mine before, so the fact that I get to continue the Midnight Sun journey and bring this amazing show to so many cities around America is truly a dream come true," she told Rolling Stone. "With band, dancers, production, outfits and all the energy, this will be something special!"

With support from Amelia Moore, the tour kicks off on February 28 in Portland, OR. Larsson will make her single venture to Canada just beyond the stint's midway point, crossing the border to perform at Toronto's History on March 24 before completing the remainder of the dates stateside, wrapping things up on April 12 in Houston, TX.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (September 5) at 10 a.m. local, with various presales getting underway tomorrow (September 3). Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.

Zara Larsson 2026 Tour Dates:

02/28 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

03/01 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

03/03 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

03/04 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

03/07 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

03/08 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

03/10 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

03/11 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

03/13 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

03/14 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club

03/15 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

03/17 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

03/18 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

03/20 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre and Ballroom

03/21 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

03/22 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

03/24 Toronto, ON - History

03/26 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

03/28 Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston Music Hall

03/30 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/31 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

04/01 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

04/03 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

04/04 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

04/05 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

04/07 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

04/08 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Lake Buena Vista

04/10 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

04/11 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

04/12 Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston