Swedish pop artist Zara Larsson has been making a splash, with fan-shot footage of her recent impressive performances opening for Tate McRae circulating online. Ahead of the release of her new album Midnight Sun (out September 26 through Epic Records), Larsson has now announced a headlining run of North American tour dates for early next year, including a lone Canadian stop in Toronto.
"Performing is my number one passion in life and I have never had this many stops on a tour of mine before, so the fact that I get to continue the Midnight Sun journey and bring this amazing show to so many cities around America is truly a dream come true," she told Rolling Stone. "With band, dancers, production, outfits and all the energy, this will be something special!"
With support from Amelia Moore, the tour kicks off on February 28 in Portland, OR. Larsson will make her single venture to Canada just beyond the stint's midway point, crossing the border to perform at Toronto's History on March 24 before completing the remainder of the dates stateside, wrapping things up on April 12 in Houston, TX.
Tickets go on general sale this Friday (September 5) at 10 a.m. local, with various presales getting underway tomorrow (September 3). Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.
Zara Larsson 2026 Tour Dates:
02/28 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
03/01 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
03/03 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
03/04 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
03/07 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
03/08 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
03/10 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
03/11 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
03/13 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
03/14 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club
03/15 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
03/17 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
03/18 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
03/20 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre and Ballroom
03/21 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
03/22 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
03/24 Toronto, ON - History
03/26 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
03/28 Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston Music Hall
03/30 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
03/31 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
04/01 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
04/03 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
04/04 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
04/05 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
04/07 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
04/08 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Lake Buena Vista
04/10 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
04/11 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
04/12 Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston