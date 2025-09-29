After some cryptic warnings over the past week or so, Yusuf / Cat Stevens has officially announced the postponement of his upcoming North American book tour in support of his memoir, Cat on the Road to Findout, due to visa delays.

Billed as "an evening of tales, tunes and other mysteries," the tour was scheduled to get underway on this side of the pond on Thursday (October 2) in Philadelphia, PA, with a lone Canadian stop in Toronto to follow next week on October 8.

"Sadly, my Cat on the Road to Findout Book Tour in the US and Canada looks like it won't go ahead as scheduled in October," the British singer-songwriter shared in a statement posted to Instagram. "Waiting months for visa approvals, we held out as long as we could. However, at this point, the production logistics necessary for my show cannot be arranged in time."

"I am really upset! Not least for my fans who have bought tickets and made travel plans to see me perform," he continued. "North American audiences may still get a chance to see the tour if visa approvals eventually come through. Those dates would be some time away because of other travel tour plans but, hopefully, fans will be able to hop on the Peace Train route at some time in the future. Meanwhile, tour delays should not affect the book, which you'll still be able to enjoy... the obvious benefit of it being — books don't need visas!"

Yusuf / Cat Stevens joins acts like FKA twigs and TEKE::TEKE, who have both had to cancel shows due to visa issues this year. Touring the US has never been more difficult for international musicians, especially with the increased hostility toward trans and non-binary artists.