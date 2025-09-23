"So what kind of music is this Yungblud guy?" The Blackjack dealer could be overheard asking a table of young fans clad in pleather and chains. It's a Monday night (September 22) in "the city that fun forgot" — a.k.a. Ottawa —and rock and roll's latest saviour is about to take the stage at a sold-out Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

To be fair, the dealer can't be blamed for not being sure; the 28-year-old phenom born Dominic Richard Harrison has built a loyal following on his personal brand of authenticity and genre-bending music. The Doncaster, UK, native unabashedly reps elements of hip-hop, pop, rock, pop-punk and alternative throughout his discography — a modern-day chameleon whose raw talent and enthusiasm makes him one magnetic performer.

Most recently, Yungblud made headlines following his tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne, with the Prince of Darkness having greatly influenced his career and personal outlook on life. The artist has also championed a progressive and inclusive approach to rock that is, frankly, really nice to see, especially in contrast to the traditions of the old guard and the increasing censorship of mainstream media. He's Britpop with modern sensitivities, Robbie Williams with a lot more expletives, and Elton John if the sequins were shed as soon as he hit the stage.

The show opened with Idols opener "Hello Heaven, Hello" to raucous applause. Yungblud was already revving at 100 and clearly waiting for the audience to catch up. (Don't worry, it didn't take long.) The venue felt a little cavernous at times, but it reverberated loudly with the cheers of day-one fans and the singer's impressive vocals. Within minutes, Yungblud's leopard-print vest had been thrown off, sunglasses tossed haphazardly aside — leaving the singer in nothing but jeans and leather chaps. He doused himself in water, slicking back his black hair and flashing an enormous grin; it was electric.

Yungblud spent the next 90 minutes gyrating his way across the stage, gesticulating to the audience, amping up his bandmates, and delivering one hell of a show. His voice is something to behold — and that's not lip service. Coupled with his stage presence, he's simply spellbinding to watch. The unbridled joy, managed chaos, and obvious hard work feels like the maturation of a rock star far more advanced than someone in their 20s.

As he moved through crowd pleasers like "Lovesick Lullaby," "Fleabag" and "Lowlife," the crowd met his high-octane energy: "I want you to have the best night of your fucking lives!" Despite the big room, Yungblud made it feel intimate. His ability to talk directly to his fans, the YungBlud Army, was impressive. He locked eyes with individuals frequently, drawing them into his world and beckoning them to be in the moment.

As expected, Yungblud's cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes" was one of the evening's highlights. It united the entire crowd, the oldheads and the newbies, in a moment of reverence that felt truly transcendent. It was the perfect bridge of past and present, with Yungblud's obvious emotional connection to the material making for a touching, human moment.

Of course, it wouldn't be an Ottawa show without a few cringe moments. The mosh pit for "Braindead" was a letdown, with Yungblud questioning the National Capital Region's ability to successfully enact a wall of death. Some fans also struggled to hold up the singer during his attempt at crowdsurfing, which resulted in calls to hit the gym. Similarly, the initial call-and-repeat portion to "Loner" was dismal before the crowd got into the swing of things.

But Ottawa made up for it. There was never a moment when the energy truly lulled, and everyone was invigorated in spite of the Monday night scheduling. The concert ended with a double encore of "Ghosts" and "Zombie," with Yungblud's athleticism and aerobics taking centerstage. The singer eventually collapsed theatrically on the ground in a heap of exhaustion, the spirit of rock and roll successfully laid to rest for another night.