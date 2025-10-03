After proving his darkness to Ottawa earlier this year, Yungblud has announced another leg of North American tour dates scheduled for 2026.

The trek begins in Sterling Heights, MI, on May 1. That date will be directly followed by the tour's lone Canadian date: Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum on May 2. From there, Yungblud will return to the States, performing through the Midwest as well as the East and West Coasts, culminating in a tour-closing performance at Atlanta, GA's Synovus Bank Amphitheater on June 13.

An artist presale begins Tuesday, October 7, at 10 a.m. local time here. Fans must sign up by Sunday, October 5, at 11:59 p.m. ET. See the dates below, and find more Canadian gigs by checking out Concert Central.

Yungblud 2026 Tour Dates:

05/01 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

05/02 Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

05/04 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! - Outdoor Amphitheater

05/06 Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

05/07 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amp at White River

05/09 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

05/11 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/13 Orem, UT - UCCU Center

05/15 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

05/16 Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

05/19 Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

05/20 San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

05/22 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

05/25 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

05/28 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/29 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

06/01 Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena

06/02 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

06/04 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/06 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

06/07 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

06/09 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

06/10 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

06/13 Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheater