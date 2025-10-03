Yungblud Announces 2026 North American Tour

He'll play Toronto in May next year

Photo: Kamara Morozuk

BY Allie GregoryPublished Oct 3, 2025

After proving his darkness to Ottawa earlier this year, Yungblud has announced another leg of North American tour dates scheduled for 2026. 

The trek begins in Sterling Heights, MI, on May 1. That date will be directly followed by the tour's lone Canadian date: Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum on May 2. From there, Yungblud will return to the States, performing through the Midwest as well as the East and West Coasts, culminating in a tour-closing performance at Atlanta, GA's Synovus Bank Amphitheater on June 13.

An artist presale begins Tuesday, October 7, at 10 a.m. local time here. Fans must sign up by Sunday, October 5, at 11:59 p.m. ET. See the dates below, and find more Canadian gigs by checking out Concert Central

Yungblud 2026 Tour Dates:

05/01 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre  
05/02 Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum  
05/04 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! - Outdoor Amphitheater
05/06 Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center  
05/07 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amp at White River  
05/09 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory  
05/11 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre  
05/13 Orem, UT - UCCU Center  
05/15 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater  
05/16 Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds  
05/19 Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino  
05/20 San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park  
05/22 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre  
05/25 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre  
05/28 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory  
05/29 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater  
06/01 Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena  
06/02 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood  
06/04 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre  
06/06 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena  
06/07 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem  
06/09 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion  
06/10 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall  
06/13 Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheater  

May 2, 2026

