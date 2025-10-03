After proving his darkness to Ottawa earlier this year, Yungblud has announced another leg of North American tour dates scheduled for 2026.
The trek begins in Sterling Heights, MI, on May 1. That date will be directly followed by the tour's lone Canadian date: Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum on May 2. From there, Yungblud will return to the States, performing through the Midwest as well as the East and West Coasts, culminating in a tour-closing performance at Atlanta, GA's Synovus Bank Amphitheater on June 13.
An artist presale begins Tuesday, October 7, at 10 a.m. local time here. Fans must sign up by Sunday, October 5, at 11:59 p.m. ET. See the dates below, and find more Canadian gigs by checking out Concert Central.
Yungblud 2026 Tour Dates:
05/01 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
05/02 Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
05/04 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! - Outdoor Amphitheater
05/06 Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
05/07 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amp at White River
05/09 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
05/11 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/13 Orem, UT - UCCU Center
05/15 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
05/16 Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds
05/19 Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
05/20 San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
05/22 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
05/25 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
05/28 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/29 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
06/01 Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena
06/02 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
06/04 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/06 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
06/07 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
06/09 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
06/10 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
06/13 Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheater