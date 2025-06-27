Long-running Vancouver pop rockers Yukon Blonde have announced their latest album. Friendship & Rock 'n' Roll will be out September 19 via Dine Alone Records, and the single "Adore You" is out now.

This announcement follows the recent single "Colours of My Dreams," and Friendship & Rock 'n' Roll shares a title with Yukon Blonde's upcoming tour. The album is the follow-up to 2023's Shuggie, and a press release notes that it signifies a "shift" for the band, "stripping things back to spotlight the rawness and electricity of their rock 'n' roll live show."

For the latest taste of what the band have in store, hear "Adore You" below. It's rocking anthem about the joys of touring and playing live. "Songs can be signifiers of a mood — they can capture something ethereal," said bassist James Younger in a statement. "I once told Brandon [Scott, guitarist], right before a show, to 'leave it all out there.' A couple of months later, he brought it up, said he liked that feeling, that call to arms. This song is about exactly that. Leaving it all out there. Playing your heart out for the people who showed up, who paid to be in the room with you. It's a thank you to them, and to the wild, winding musical journey that brought us all into the same space, at the same time, chasing the same electric moment."

Pre-orders for Friendship & Rock 'n' Roll will be available here, although it's not yet on Dine Alone's online store as of this writing.