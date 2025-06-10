Yukon Blonde just released the single "Colours of My Dreams," and now they've booked a tour to go along with it.
The Friendship & Rock 'n' Roll tour will run for a month through September and October, taking the Vancouver band from their home province of BC out to Ontario and back again. Altameda will open most of the dates, with Janky Bungag on board for the last couple shows.
Yukon Blonde also have a few summer festival dates before the main tour begins. All told, they have 22 Canadian shows booked for the summer and fall. A press release promises that more dates will be announced.
See the schedule below. Tickets for the Friendship & Rock 'n' Roll tour go on sale on June 13.
Yukon Blonde 2025 Tour Dates:
07/05 Golden, BC - Golden Skybridge Summer Concert Series
08/02 Victoria, BC - SoberFest
08/16–17 Elora, ON - Riverfest Elora
09/18 Kelowna, BC - Red Bird Brewing *
09/19 Nelson, BC - The Royal *
09/20 Calgary, AB - Modern Love *
09/21 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Stage *
09/25 Windsor, ON - Meteor
09/26 London, ON - Rum Runners
09/27 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware *
09/28 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory *
09/29 Ottawa, ON - NAC Fourth Stage *
10/01 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse
10/04 Sudbury, ON - Townehouse Tavern
10/06 Thunder Bay, ON - Black Pirates Pub *
10/07 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre *
10/08 Regina, SK - The Exchange *
10/09 Saskatoon, SK - Amiogs *
10/10 Edmonton, AB - Double Dragon *
10/11 Fernie, BC - The Northern *
10/16 Nanaimo, BC - The Queens +
10/17 Cumberland, BC - The Waverley +
* with Altameda
+ with Janky Bungag