Yukon Blonde just released the single "Colours of My Dreams," and now they've booked a tour to go along with it.

The Friendship & Rock 'n' Roll tour will run for a month through September and October, taking the Vancouver band from their home province of BC out to Ontario and back again. Altameda will open most of the dates, with Janky Bungag on board for the last couple shows.

Yukon Blonde also have a few summer festival dates before the main tour begins. All told, they have 22 Canadian shows booked for the summer and fall. A press release promises that more dates will be announced.

See the schedule below. Tickets for the Friendship & Rock 'n' Roll tour go on sale on June 13.

Yukon Blonde 2025 Tour Dates:

07/05 Golden, BC - Golden Skybridge Summer Concert Series

08/02 Victoria, BC - SoberFest

08/16–17 Elora, ON - Riverfest Elora

09/18 Kelowna, BC - Red Bird Brewing *

09/19 Nelson, BC - The Royal *

09/20 Calgary, AB - Modern Love *

09/21 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Stage *

09/25 Windsor, ON - Meteor

09/26 London, ON - Rum Runners

09/27 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware *

09/28 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory *

09/29 Ottawa, ON - NAC Fourth Stage *

10/01 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse

10/04 Sudbury, ON - Townehouse Tavern

10/06 Thunder Bay, ON - Black Pirates Pub *

10/07 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre *

10/08 Regina, SK - The Exchange *

10/09 Saskatoon, SK - Amiogs *

10/10 Edmonton, AB - Double Dragon *

10/11 Fernie, BC - The Northern *

10/16 Nanaimo, BC - The Queens +

10/17 Cumberland, BC - The Waverley +

* with Altameda

+ with Janky Bungag