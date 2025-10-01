You can tell mgk has been reeling since the flop of his razor blade guitar, waiting for the right moment to release a new product to supplement his album sales. This time, he's gone the more traditional route with a perfume, which is supposedly dropping tomorrow (October 2).

The fragrance, named after this year's lost americana, is being produced by Dossier Perfumes, and appears to be a gender-neutral scent, as per an extremely corny video ad. It features mgk attempting a sexy scowl while carrying a duffel bag, and attracting the attention of a woman who steals the fragrance from him while he pumps gas. Is that a perfume bottle in his pocket, or is he just happy to see her?

No information on what the perfume smells like is available yet, considering all the shots of the bottle are shaky or move too fast. Though we can safely guess it smells like weed, since mgk is weed.