Reactivated pop-punks Yellowcard are back with their Travis Barker-produced new album Better Days, and ahead of their Toronto show this week (September 7) with A Day to Remember, the band have announced an afternoon listening party and autograph signing the day before (September 6).

The free event takes place at the Dine Alone Records store in Toronto's East End, and there's room for just 100 fans. No purchase is necessary to attend the listening party — although those who have pre-ordered Better Days will get first access to the autograph session (fans should bring proof of purchase). Only attendees who have pre-ordered Better Days are guaranteed an autograph.

The Better Days listening sesh begins at 4 p.m. on September 6, with the autograph session to follow. Fans can register to attend here.

Better Days is out October 10 via Better Noise Music.