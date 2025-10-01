The woman who was assaulted at Australian electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL's show in Los Angeles, CA, last month has now filed a lawsuit against both the venue and her attacker.

As per legal documents obtained by Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Shelby Elston (and her fiancé, Cain Webb) named the Rose Bowl Operating Company and alleged assailant Julio Cesar Lopez Zavala — who has since been arrested and charged — in the Los Angeles County Superior Court case, claiming negligence and battery.

Elston and Cain attended RÜFÜS DU SOL's Rose Bowl concert on August 16 when the attack occurred, with Zavala allegedly knocking Elston unconscious while others in the crowd — and Cain, who took several punches — tried to help her. Security never intervened, and Zavala was able to flee the scene, not being arrested until a week later.

Consequently, the lawsuit claims that the venue "negligently managed, administered and provided security services at the Rose Bowl, and so negligently treated patrons such that Zavala was permitted to violently assault plaintiffs for several minutes without any security guards intervening to protect plaintiffs from further harm."

The document further alleges that Rose Bowl staff "failed to have sufficient security in place to ensure the safety of its invitees, including plaintiff, which proximately caused and/or contributed to this horrific attack insofar as security, at no point during the attack, intervened to protect plaintiffs from further harm."

Elston and Webb are also accusing Zavala of battery, adding that, as "a direct and proximate result of Zavala's conduct, plaintiffs suffered physical injuries, conscious mental anguish, past and future pain and suffering, and past and future medical expenses."

"We have been heart broken [sic] to hear of the act of violence that took place during the opening act on Saturday," RÜFÜS DU SOL shared in a statement following the incident. "This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable anywhere and the fact that this happened at one of our shows was devastating to learn about."

More recently, there was an instance of venue security intervening a little too much at a Turnstile show in Richmond, NC, last week, when a concertgoer was pepper-sprayed by a sheriff's deputy during the band's encore. That incident is currently under investigation.