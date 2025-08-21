"Songwriting is ultimately what people connect to, and that's what kind of makes stuff last," Wolf Alice guitarist Joff Oddie says over a Zoom call from his London home, his camera positioned at such an angle that I can't help but be struck by the intricate design of the room's plaster ceiling.

That sense of timelessness is undeniable upon listening to the band's fourth album, The Clearing (out August 22 via Columbia Records). It's the type of record you can imagine passing along to a music-lover of another generation, whether in a dusty milk crate or on a jailbroken iPod.

But Wolf Alice assure you that this very intentional-sounding major label debut is just a continuation of their very unintentional approach to making music. Having just celebrated the 10 year anniversary of their debut album, My Love Is Cool, Oddie muses, "I don't think, at any point when we were making that record, we knew what we wanted. It was just kind of trying our hand at stuff."

"You're supposed to be an expert straight away," singer Ellie Rowsell concurs, sitting on a green floral couch in her own London home. "You know, we were basically children." It was 2015 and they were all in their early 20s, although Oddie and Rowsell had already been operating as an acoustic duo together since 2010. They've now entered their 30s and are in a new phase of life while having become an arena-sized band in their native UK: "We kind of know a little bit what to expect in some areas, but there's still huge hurdles for us to get over — and big challenges ahead that we're really excited about," says Oddie.



That's the optimistic outlook that decorates The Clearing's mid-album highlight "Play It Out," where Rowsell contemplates the passage of time and wanting to "age with excitement," and find delight in the rites of passage like greying hair. "Just let me play it out," she sings wistfully as the piano twinkles with a sense of wonder that lands somewhere between Pet Sounds and a nursery rhyme.

"For a long time, I kind of felt like, 'Oh, if you want to make a really fun and powerful big rock show, you need to stomp on all the distortion pedals, and you need to be shouting and really loud,'" Roswell explains. "When you look back to the '70s, the artists that were super popular in that era, they weren't all like that; a lot of stuff was on the acoustic guitar and the melodies were quite pop."

Acts of that era that are among Wolf Alice's clear The Clearing influences include T. Rex, ELO, George Harrison, Fleetwood Mac and Pentangle. During writing sessions, Wolf Alice went back to basics, sitting around in a room with their acoustic guitars in a way that felt a lot more intimate. During this process, Rowsell also decided to cast aside her guitar and focus on using her voice as a rock instrument.

"To be honest, I just find the guitar quite hard," Rowsell admits with a laugh, reflecting on there having been a few songs where she wouldn't play guitar while the band was touring their last album, 2021's Blue Weekend. "It was refreshing for me to be able to focus on one thing."

Oddie is quick to add, "Ellie's annoying, though, because she says that and she's also written loads of amazing piano and guitar things on the record." While those melodies — the plucky keys of "Just Two Girls," the chugging "Bread Butter Tea Sugar," or the rollicking acoustic brightness of "White Horses" — and their organic textures do drive the LP, Rowsell's mercurial voice is the undeniable heart of it all, as she flits between balladeer to standing atop a chair in a smoky pub; from lycra-clad rock star to passenger seat easy-listening auteur with her hair blowing in the breeze.



In the press materials, Rowsell made a point of saying that performing with an instrument had been a way for her to reject the "girl singer in a band" trope and justify herself as a musician, but despite having "used the guitar as a shield in the past," she no longer feels the need to prove herself.

"Soft rock isn't weak rock," Rowsell adds, evidently feeling a little silly even saying it out loud. Much like the beautiful melange of self-doubt and embarrassment in the pained longing of the band's most-loved opus, 2017's "Don't Delete the Kisses," Wolf Alice know the importance of sending the message regardless.