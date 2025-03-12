Nigerian singer-songwriter Wizkid has announced a North American tour behind his latest album, last November's Morayo. The brief slate of tour dates will bring him to Canada for a single performance in Toronto this spring.

The newly announced concerts kick off on June 5 in Atlanta, GA. Wizkid will make his journey to Canada to play Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on June 11 before completing the remaining dates stateside, wrapping things up on June 22 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on general sale Friday (March 14), following various ongoing presales. Check out the full schedule below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

Wizkid 2025 Tour Dates:

06/05 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

06/07 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

06/11 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

06/15 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

06/19 Houston, TX - Houston Toyota Arena

06/22 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl