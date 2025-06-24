San Francisco shoegazer Wisp has announced her long-awaited debut record. If Not Winter arrives August 1 via Interscope.
With the announcement, the artist born Natalie Lu has announced a headlining tour of North America in conjunction with her dates opening for System of a Down. After starting up in Washington, D.C., on August 22, she'll play Philadelphia and Boston before starting her six-date run with SOAD — the final two of which are at Toronto's Rogers Stadium September 3 and 5.
The next day (September 6), she'll play a headlining show in Toronto at the Concert Hall before heading back to the US. After heading westbound, she'll eventually stop at the Pearl in Vancouver on September 18. The rest of the tour will take place throughout the States before diverting to Europe in late October.
Presales for the tour start June 26 at 10 a.m. local, and access can be granted through Wisp's website. General on-sale information is not yet available.
Today, Wisp has shared the lead single for If Not Winter, "Save Me Now." Listen to it and check out her tour dates below, which are also featured in Exclaim!'s concert listings.
Wisp 2025 Tour Dates:
08/22 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
08/23 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
08/24 Boston, MA - Royale Boston
08/25 New York, NY - Webster Hall
08/27 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium *
08/28 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium *
08/31 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field *
09/01 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field *
09/03 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium *
09/05 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium *
09/06 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
09/07 Detroit, MI - El Club
09/08 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
09/10 Chicago, IL - Metro
09/11 Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall
09/13 Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
09/16 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
09/18 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
09/19 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
09/21 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
09/23 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
09/26 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
09/27 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
09/29 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
09/30 Austin, TX - Mohawk
10/01 Houston, TX - Numbers
10/03 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
10/04 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall
10/06 Nashville, TN - The Basement East
10/07 Saint Louis, MO - Off Broadway
10/08 Kansas City, MO - recordbar
10/22 Glasgow, UK - The Garage
10/23 Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute
10/24 London, UK - EartH
10/25 Paris, FR - Maroquinerie
10/27 Brussels, BE - Botanique
10/28 Cologne, DE - Luxor
10/29 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Old Room
10/31 Hamburg, DE - headCRASH
11/01 Berlin, DE - Urban Spree
11/02 Warsaw, PL - Klub Hybrydy
* supporting System of a Down