San Francisco shoegazer Wisp has announced her long-awaited debut record. If Not Winter arrives August 1 via Interscope.

With the announcement, the artist born Natalie Lu has announced a headlining tour of North America in conjunction with her dates opening for System of a Down. After starting up in Washington, D.C., on August 22, she'll play Philadelphia and Boston before starting her six-date run with SOAD — the final two of which are at Toronto's Rogers Stadium September 3 and 5.

The next day (September 6), she'll play a headlining show in Toronto at the Concert Hall before heading back to the US. After heading westbound, she'll eventually stop at the Pearl in Vancouver on September 18. The rest of the tour will take place throughout the States before diverting to Europe in late October.

Presales for the tour start June 26 at 10 a.m. local, and access can be granted through Wisp's website. General on-sale information is not yet available.

Today, Wisp has shared the lead single for If Not Winter, "Save Me Now." Listen to it and check out her tour dates below, which are also featured in Exclaim!'s concert listings.



Wisp 2025 Tour Dates:

08/22 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

08/23 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

08/24 Boston, MA - Royale Boston

08/25 New York, NY - Webster Hall

08/27 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium *

08/28 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium *

08/31 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field *

09/01 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field *

09/03 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium *

09/05 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium *

09/06 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

09/07 Detroit, MI - El Club

09/08 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

09/10 Chicago, IL - Metro

09/11 Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

09/13 Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

09/16 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

09/18 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

09/19 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

09/21 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

09/23 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

09/26 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

09/27 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

09/29 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

09/30 Austin, TX - Mohawk

10/01 Houston, TX - Numbers

10/03 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

10/04 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

10/06 Nashville, TN - The Basement East

10/07 Saint Louis, MO - Off Broadway

10/08 Kansas City, MO - recordbar

10/22 Glasgow, UK - The Garage

10/23 Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

10/24 London, UK - EartH

10/25 Paris, FR - Maroquinerie

10/27 Brussels, BE - Botanique

10/28 Cologne, DE - Luxor

10/29 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Old Room

10/31 Hamburg, DE - headCRASH

11/01 Berlin, DE - Urban Spree

11/02 Warsaw, PL - Klub Hybrydy

* supporting System of a Down