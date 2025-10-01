Organizers behind Edmonton's Winterruption YEG have officially unveiled the first names on the bill for the sixth annual edition of its premier wintertime music festival, taking place January 21 to 25.

Legendary Los Angeles punks Fear will grace the Alberta capital with their presence to perform in the city for the first time in almost 40 years.

Talib Kweli, Shad, Open Mike Eagle, the OBGMS, PISS, Vivek Shraya, Motherhood, Chinese Medicine, Jane Inc., Annie-Claude Deschênes, VERTTIGO, K-Riz, Tebby & the Heavy, Sean Nicholas Savage, the Denim Daddies, Amy Nelson, the Blue, Keegan Powell & the Jetpacks, WUT, Dead Fibres, Mart Avi, the Shivas, FAZE, Hank Pine and more will also take stages in venues across Edmonton's downtown core, including the Starlite Room, Rocky Mountain Icehouse, McDougall United Church, Temple, the Cask & Barrel, 9910, Double Dragon, Downtown Edmonton Community League, River City Revival House, EVO, CKUA Radio and the Dive Bar.

In addition to all of this irresistible live music, you can also enjoy drag shows (featuring RuPaul's Drag Race sensation Miz Cracker), comedy and winter festivities galore, with more lineup details and additional acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

Early-bird wristbands go on sale Friday (October 3) at 10 a.m. MT for just $99. Visit the Winterruption YEG website for more information.