Having mapped out a healthy schedule of summer touring, William Prince has now announced plans for an album landing October 17 via Six Shooter Records, which he's sure to preview on the road.

Further from the Country's reverb-drenched first single "On Rolls the Wheel," carried by Prince's velvety smooth vocals, arrives alongside the news; hear that below, where you'll also find the album's tracklist and Prince's tour itinerary.

"This song is about ever-moving life," Prince shared in a statement. "Sometimes it's easier to subtract the lonely miles left in the journey than to think about how far you've already gone. I really started to process the idea of distance travelled when I started to make my way back to venues across the USA, where my name was on the wall from the previous show. The truth is that life is going to continue long after I'm gone, so why stress about what I can't control? I feel the most in control when I'm focused on being the best artist I can be. To keep the wheels rolling, I need to take care of myself and enjoy the journey."



Further from the Country:

1. Further from the Country

2. For the First Time

3. All the Same

4. Damn

5. Flowers on the Dash

6. Thousand Miles of Chain

7. On Rolls the Wheel

8. The Charmer

9. More of the Same

William Prince 2025 Tour Dates:

07/09 Saskatoon, SK - Saskatchewan Jazz Festival 2025

09/02 London, UK - roundhouse *

09/03 Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy *

09/05 Belfast, Ireland - Custom House Square *

09/07 Evanston, IL - Evanston Folk Festival

09/09–13 Nashville, TN - AmericanaFest 2025

09/14 Victoria, BC - Rifflandia 2025

* with Midland