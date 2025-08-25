I, Robot? Maybe... We're not artificial intelligence cops any more than average internet users over here at Exclaim!, but what we definitely are is anti-duping, which Will Smith would probably like to have you believe he is not doing with a recent fan-tribute video uploaded to his official YouTube.

The actor-rapper-slapper posted a short clip — titled "My favorite part of tour is seeing you all up close. Thank you for seeing me too" — featuring what he would have us believe is crowd footage compiled from concerts on his ongoing European tour. But even to my relatively untrained eye, the video reads highly suspicious. Concertgoers' hands, eyes, mouths and teeth seem to be more artistic interpretation than factual recording, and signs have a rather interesting take on the spelling of Smith's '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Or maybe this just look different in Europe. You be the judge and give Smith the close-up viewing he loves so much in the clip below.