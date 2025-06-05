Hinton, AB's Wild Mountain Music Fest will return to the foothills of the Canadian Rockies from July 18 to 20, and organizers have unveiled the 2025 lineup of artists taking over the Western Canada fest.

This year's event will see performances from a diverse roster of musicians featuring plenty of Canadian talent, including Doc Walker, Jason Mccoy, Michelle Wright, Bahamas, Billie Zizi, Boy Golden, Bros. Landreth, Delhi 2 Dublin, Dr. Draw, Gitta May Nielsen, Holidays In Canada, Jeremie Albino, Kaiya Kodie, Leo Martinez Project, the McDades, Red Hot Hayseeds, Sean Pinchin, Secondhand Dreamcar, Trashed Ambulance, the Vaudevillian and Wyatt C. Louis.

Weekend passes and single-day tickets, as well as youth- and senior-priced tickets, are on sale now.

Wild Mountain Music Fest has compiled a playlist to get you hyped for this year's event. Listen to that below, where you'll also find the festival poster.