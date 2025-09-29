We continue to live in a world where it is of utmost concern for the US government to respond to social media criticism by musicians. After the White House responded to Jack White denouncing the interior decorating of the Oval Office under "fucking fascist" Donald Trump on Instagram, the people working for the presidential residence have once again taken the time out of their busy schedules, this time to lambast Ariana Grande for sharing a post by activist and makeup artist Matt Bernstein, which asks Trump voters if their lives have improved since his reelection, to her Instagram Story.

Bernstein's statement noted that it's been 250 days since Trump returned to office — a time period in which immigrants have been torn from their families, trans people have had to live under even greater threat to their very existence, and free speech has been pushed to the brink of collapse.

The post asks, "has your life gotten better? have your groceries gotten cheaper? has your health insurance premium gone down? has your work/life balance improved? can you take a vacation yet? are you happier? has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?"



Grande shared Bernstein's content without additional comment, but White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai took that personally. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, he said on the administration's behalf, "Save your tears, Ariana. Because President Trump's actions ended Joe Biden's inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investment. He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande's concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!"

Did you hear that? Inflation is solved! Nearly as impressive is that Desai managed to get references to three of the pop star's song titles in so few ill-constructed sentences rife with misinformation. (Yes, the FTC sued Live Nation and Ticketmaster, but that was a long time coming; the Department of Justice called for the breakup of the companies' merger back in April 2024 [when Joe Biden was still president], again, after years of lead-up.)

The White House spokesperson's message certainly missed an opportunity to tie in Grande's starring role in Wicked, though, because we know Trump loves a good witch hunt; "No One Mourns the Wicked" will hopefully have occasion to hit different sooner rather than later.