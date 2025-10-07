Calling all teenage dirtbags! Now's your chance to get two tickets to Wheatus's upcoming tour, baby, because the pop-rock outfit have announced an upcoming North American trek that will take them on their biggest run of shows in Canada ever next spring.

The upcoming tour is billed as a 25th anniversary celebration for their debut self-titled record — famously known for tracks such as "Teenage Dirtbag" and "A Little Respect." The band also shared on their Instagram that they'll play the record in full each night, as well as take requests from the audience.

The tour begins next March in Marion Center, PA. They'll eventually make their way up to Canada in April for shows in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Alberta, where they'll eventually wrap up in Edmonton on April 19.

Wheatus have also hinted at a future Eastern Canadian leg of their tour as well, so sit tight! "P.S. Eastern Canada... we see you. Stay tuned," they added to their announcement, which you can check out below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 10) at 10 a.m. local time. See the itinerary, and check out Concert Central for more Canadian concert listings.



Wheatus 2026 Tour Dates:

03/08 March Marion Center, PA - Rayne Drop Inn

03/10 March Newport, KY - The Southgate House Revival (Sanctuary)

03/11 March Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

03/12 West Bend, WI - The Bend Theater

03/13 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

03/14 Saint Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

04/07 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

04/8 Regina, SK - Casino Regina

04/09 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar

04/10 Saskatoon, SK - Capitol Music Club

04/11 Medicine Hat, AB - Casa Amigos

04/13 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

04/14 Kelowna, BC - Jackknife Brewing

04/15 Nelson, BC - The Royal

04/16 Fernie, BC - The Northern

04/17 Lethbridge, AB - Owl Acoustic Lounge

04/18 Calgary, AB - Modern Love

04/19 Edmonton, AB - The Buckingham