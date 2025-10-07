With the US government still shut down and the Republican-controlled White House unable to reach a funding deal, Donald Trump is busying himself by posting deranged AI slop involving some sort of nonsensical "(Don't Fear) the Reaper" parody.

UPDATE (10/7, 11:49 a.m. ET): Blue Öyster cult have now responded to the president's use of their indelible hit in his strange AI-generated video. Addressing the situation on Facebook, the band explained that they were "not contacted in advance" and clarified that the song's copyright is 100 percent owned by Sony Music, thus "BLUE ÖYSTER CULT has no legal right to either authorize or withhold usage."

The bizarre AI video posted to his official account on Truth Social last night (October 2) depicts Russell Vought (director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget) as Blue Öyster Cult's titular "reaper," with Trump banging on a cowbell (way behind the beat, fittingly) and what appears to be J.D. Vance playing the drums.

The video's message is very unclear, and it appears to have been made with very little human oversight. I'm genuinely not sure if it's intended to be pro-Vought or a criticism of him; it refers to Vought as wielding "the pen, the funds and the brain," which seems positive, but also it depicts him as a literal agent of death, so I'm not quite sure what to make of it. Is he, uh, threatening to kill the Democrats? It's all a bit "are we the baddies?"

The lyric "here the power's gone," which coincides with an image of the White House in the video, seems to imply that the government no longer holds any power. And lines like "Here comes the reaper / Won't be able to fly" have no apparent meaning at all.

"We were not contacted about this in advance," said Blue Öyster Cult spokesperson Steve Schenck in a statement [via Axios].

Watch the video below at your own peril. It's credited to the Dilley Meme Team, self-described as "Trump's online war machine."