We've long been big Wet Leg guys over here, which is why they're on the cover of the current issue of Exclaim! Magazine in honour of their sophomore album moisturizer, which is finally out this Friday (July 11). To continue upping the anticipatory ante, the Isle of Wight band have now made their NPR Tiny Desk debut, performing four songs from the new record.

With Rhian Teasdale decked out in what appears to be old school football padding, tie-dye boxers and a white string-bikini bedazzled with the word "wet" (naturally), they played recent singles "CPR" and "davina mccall," as well as unreleased tracks "mangetout" — featuring the lyrics, "You wanna fuck me? / I know, most people do" — and "11:21," the latter being performed live for the first time at the famously colourful and cramped NPR offices.

Check out the performance below, and experience the pure hydration of moisturizer live for yourself on Wet Leg's upcoming North American tour.