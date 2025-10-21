In addition to joining Nation of Language's fall tour next month, Westerman has announced some North American headlining dates of his own for 2026 behind forthcoming new album A Jackal's Wedding (out November 7 via Partisan Records). The early spring trek will bring the artist born Will Westerman to Canada for a pair of gigs in Montreal and Toronto next March.

UPDATE (10/21, 10:12 a.m. ET): Westerman has now added a handful of additional dates to his spring North American tour, including a Canadian concert in Vancouver on April 7. Tickets go on sale Thursday (October 23) at 10 a.m. local; find the new dates in bold on the updated itinerary below.

Following a slate of UK and European dates starting mid-February, Westerman kicks off the tour's North American leg on March 16 in Atlanta, GA. Just beyond the halfway point of the run, the songwriter will cross the border to play Montreal's Fairmount Theatre (March 24) and Toronto's Great Hall (March 25) ahead of wrapping things up on April 1 in Salt Lake City, UT.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 3) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below — as well as the video for Westerman's latest single, "About Leaving" — and more upcoming Canadian shows by way of Concert Central.



Westerman 2026 Tour Dates:

03/16 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

03/17 Raleigh, NC - Kings

03/19 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis

03/20 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

03/21 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/23 Boston, MA - Sinclair

03/24 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

03/25 Toronto, ON - Great Hall

03/27 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

03/28 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street

03/30 Denver, CO - Ophelia's

04/01 Salt Lake City, UT - State Room

04/03 Los Angeles, CA - Sid the Cat Auditorium

04/04 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

04/06 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

04/07 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

04/08 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's